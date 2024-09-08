Shohei Ohtani hits 46th home run to match his 46 stolen bases, charging toward 50-50 season

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles as he looks toward the Cleveland Guardians dugout while stepping up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Shohei Ohtani is now four home runs and four stolen bases from becoming Major League Baseball's first-ever 50-50 player.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar hit his 46th homer of the season in Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Guardians. Pitcher Tanner Bibee hung a changeup high in the middle of the strike zone and Ohtani crushed it down the right field line.

Shohei Ohtani in the dugout while they review if his 46th homerun was fair (it is!)

Umpires reviewed the play to see if Ohtani's fly ball – which traveled 450 feet – was hit fair. Overturning the call on the field might have resulted in a revolt among the Dodger Stadium crowd, but it was correctly upheld.

450 FEET FOR SHOHEI OHTANI 🔥



Since hitting his 43rd home run and stealing his 46th base, Ohtani is making history with each subsequent long ball and steal. No player has hit more than 42 homers and stolen 46 bases in a single season since Alex Rodriguez did so in 1998. Last year, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. posted a 40-70 season.

No player may steal that many bases while hitting that many home runs again. But Ohtani could become the first to reach 50 in both categories. And the Dodgers have 19 more games remaining on their 2024 regular season schedule for Ohtani to achieve those numbers.