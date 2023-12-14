Shohei Ohtani can reportedly opt out of $700 million deal if Dodgers owner or president of baseball ops leaves

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani walks in the dugout during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Sept. 16, 2023. Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell and Aaron Nola were among the 130 players who became free agents Thursday, Nov. 2, as baseball's business season began the day following the Texas Rangers' first World Series title. Max Muncy, Joe Jiménez and Colin Rea gave up a chance to go free and agreed to new contracts with their teams. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (Ashley Landis/AP)

Every detail we learn about Shohei Ohtani's record contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers makes it even more wild.

In addition to having 97% of his money deferred to a decade later, Ohtani's contract contains a clause that allows him to terminate the deal if either controlling owner Mark Walter or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman are no longer with the team, according to the Associated Press.

The AP also reports the deal is still in the form of a letter of agreement between the Dodgers and Ohtani's camp, with the formal contract, and all its quirks, awaiting submission to the MLB league office.

Walter is the leader of the Guggenheim group, which purchased the Dodgers for $2.15 billion in 2012 and has kept the team in the top 5 of MLB payroll in ever year since. Friedman was hired in 2014 and has led the team to an unprecedented run of success, with a 100-win season or World Series experience in every season after 2016.

The Dodgers' spending and leadership clearly made the team attractive to Ohtani, who apparently had other takers for his unusual deal but chose the team one county over. The clause could also be a sign of just how much Ohtani chafed while starring for the Los Angeles Angels, who failed to finish above .500 every year he was with the team.

The Dodgers have been arguably the most aggressive team in baseball in pursuing elite talent by trade or free agency since Friedman took over, as evidenced by the presences of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman alongside Ohtani. A change in ownership or head of baseball operations would potentially change that, so Ohtani built himself an escape hatch rather than be stuck on a drowning team.

It's hard to think of another player contract that has contained such a clause with any member of team personnel, but that was just the leverage Ohtani had. However, this isn't the first time such a clause has been made involving Friedman, as former Rays manager Joe Maddon used such a clause to follow the executive on the way out of Tampa Bay in 2014.

It also creates some bizarre power dynamics within the Dodgers going forward, as Friedman suddenly seems able to ask much for much more money than your average large-market team executive. And if he should leave, Ohtani would basically have the power to name his successor if the team still values him. It is not publicly known how long the Dodgers have Friedman under contract.

That leverage should at least fade as Ohtani ages. The Dodgers would almost certainly have preferred to sign the 29-year-old Ohtani to a five-year, $350 million contract, and that's what the team would get if the player was able to leave after year 5. On the other side of the coin, Ohtani probably doesn't leave if he doesn't think he will see similar money elsewhere.