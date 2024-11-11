SEC hands down hefty fines to Ole Miss, LSU for fans storming the field, throwing trash

Ole Miss fans celebrate and carries the goal post at the end of an NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 28-10. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams) (Randy J. Williams/AP)

The fines in the Southeastern Conference keep racking up, with the SEC handing down fines to two more schools this week. The conference announced Monday that Ole Miss and LSU have been heavily fined as a result of fan conduct from this past weekend.

Ole Miss has been fined $350,000 after fans stormed the a 28-10 win over then-No. 2 Georgia. LSU was given a $250,000 fine after fans interrupted the Tigers' 42-13 loss to Alabama by throwing trash on the field; LSU also risks losing alcohol sales privileges if it doesn't meet a series of additional requirements, per the SEC.

Fines for storming the field are paid to the opposing school, meaning that Ole Miss will have to pay out the $350,000 to Georgia. Other fines — including throwing trash — are paid into the SEC's postgraduate scholarship fund.

Ole Miss fans stormed the field (twice) following the win against Georgia. The No. 16 Rebels crushed a late Georgia comeback to earn the school's first-ever home victory over a team ranked in the top two of the AP Poll. Fans also tore down both field goal posts in triumph.

Per the SEC, the school has been fined $250,000 for the field-storming itself, as the incident was a second offense — Ole Miss fans stormed the field after a last-second victory over LSU in September 2023.

Oles Miss was fined an additional $100,000 because fans disrupted the final seconds of the game: Supporters entered the field before the Bulldogs' final play with 16 seconds remaining, and had to be cleared from the field so that Georgia could take one more snap.

Beyond just the tough loss to Alabama, LSU's debris-throwing fans may have triggered a greater punishment for the school. Per the SEC release, LSU will be required to identify individuals who threw objects and ban them from LSU athletic events for the rest of the academic year, as well as review the school's game management and alcohol policy in addition to being fined.

The SEC, which has the right to revoke the school's right to sell alcohol at games, is not suspending LSU's alcohol sales, but said in the statement that it will do so if LSU fails to follow these requirements.

The SEC has already handed down more than $1 million in fines so far this season. In October, both Vanderbilt and Arkansas were handed down six-figure fines for field-storming after big wins, with Arkansas getting flagged for a second offense.

The SEC raised the fines for fans storming fields and courts in 2023. Under the current guidelines, a first offense results in a fine of $100,000, with a second costing the school $250,000 and a third $500,000.