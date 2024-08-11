Sean McVay argues with officials as he wears a headset for the preseason broadcast

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)

Sean McVay doesn't take the preseason seriously. Never has. He started the trend of some teams sitting their starters for all preseason games.

So why wouldn't McVay jump on the broadcast for the Los Angeles Rams-Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday? Not like he was locked into the results of the game.

McVay did a full series on the headset with the Rams' broadcast booth in the first half, commentating on the game as it unfolded, and did another series in the second half. Again, why not? And that led to a funny moment when McVay, still giving running commentary during the broadcast, started arguing with the officials.

Ever wonder what an argument is like between a coach and the officials over a call? McVay let us know.

Sean McVay is a funny guy #DALvsLAR pic.twitter.com/Z28atyDesJ — Lord Dylly 🏈 (@Lord_Dylly) August 11, 2024

McVay took the headset off — we could still hear everything he said — and tried arguing his case. As usual, it did no good.

"Hey, I think when you see it you'll see it differently!" McVay yelled at the officials.

Then McVay got his headset back on.

"That's bad," McVay said. "I don't like that call."

McVay gave us more comedy later in the drive. Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance scrambled for a first down on a fourth-down play. It was close to the first down marker and McVay suddenly was asking if he should challenge it. The broadcasting team of Andrew Siciliano, Mina Kimes and former Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth all wanted him to challenge. Then McVay had to admit he didn't have the challenge flag, it being preseason and all.

McVay has a future in broadcasting if he ever wants it, though he seems rejuvenated coaching the Rams. He had great energy breaking the game down as it happened in front of him. Maybe he can keep coaching and broadcasting all at once. It was pretty fun on Sunday.