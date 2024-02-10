Seahawks reportedly hire Alabama's Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Utah at Washington SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 11: Washington head coach Karen DeBoer and Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Utah Utes on November 11, 2023, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Grubb was supposed to follow Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama. Now he's heading back to Seattle.

The reported Alabama offensive coordinator is taking the same position with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seahawks are hiring former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who recently accepted the same position at Alabama, per me and @PeteThamel. Seahawks have filled their OC hole. pic.twitter.com/tzrzI2ATRX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2024

Grubb was presumed to be the next Alabama offensive coordinator after leaving Washington last month. He goes way back with DeBoer, having coached together at Washington, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls, and was already considered a hot candidate on the coaching market after the Huskies' College Football Playoff run. He was initially a candidate to replace DeBoer before Washington grabbed Arizona's Jedd Fisch.

While Grubb's hire was never officially announced by the Tide, he went as far as announcing "I'm Ryan Grubb, I'm your new offensive coordinator" at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wednesday.

Instead, the Iowa native will join the coaching staff of new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who joined Seattle after two years as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator.

The reports of Grubb's hire weren't a huge surprise as, hours earlier, a Seahawks fan tweeted a picture of Grubb, Macdonald and Seahawks general manager John Schneider sitting together at a restaurant.

This development gives the Seahawks a rising star to call their offense. It also can't be ignored that the Seahawks are looking for a quarterback of the future and have the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, where Washington quarterback and Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr. could still be available.

Offensive coordinator was the final significant hole remaining for the Seahawks to fill, as they were reported earlier Friday to be hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde as defensive coordinator. Jay Harbaugh, son of Jim, will also become the Seahawks' special teams coordinator under Macdonald, with whom he coached at Michigan.

Meanwhile, Alabama is again looking for an offensive coordinator as this year's coaching cycle continues to drag on and on.