Seahawks GM John Schneider assumes control over coaching hires

For the first time in 14 years, John Schneider will lead a coaching search for the Seattle Seahawks. It will also be the first time that he has final say on the coaches the Seahawks hire, too.

Former head coach Pete Carroll hinted at this during his farewell press conference, when he officially stepped down to move into an advisory role with Seattle. Owner Jody Allen announced the move on Jan. 10.

Under the previous structure, Carroll worked directly with ownership regarding coaching staff moves. Schneider's contract runs through the 2027 NFL Draft, and regardless of the next coach hired, Schneider will have final authority on players and coaches moving forward.

"Our set-up earlier was ... the coaching staff did not fall under my umbrella, and now it will," Schneider said during a press conference on Tuesday. "It's not necessarily a Jody Allen decision or choosing this person or that person, it's just a contractual situation."

Schneider, who was hired as general manager a week after Carroll was brought aboard, spoke to the media for the first time since Carroll's role change. The pair helped reinvigorate the franchise with 10 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl championship in 14 years together.

And at the beginning of his press conference, Schneider was emotional discussing their relationship and what Carroll meant to him.

"Very, very blessed to have worked with Pete and all the positive lessons and the leadership lessons and thoughts and philosophies," Schneider said. "Pretty emotional press conference the other day. When I say your emotions are all over the place, it's moving on from a very, very historic partnership and amazing, amazing level of success and achievement that Pete and myself are extremely proud of.

"I look forward to being able to call Pete and text him. He's already texting me like crazy all the time like, 'Hey Johnny, what's going on with this and that?'"

Schneider revealed that he's leading the coaching search, with his newly assumed responsibilities, but he will be getting input from Allen before anything is made official.

Among the other topics discussed, including coaches of interest, what his and Carroll's roles will be, Schneider was asked to elaborate on his perspective about what led to Carroll's ouster. Schneider refused to get in the weeds about that or his direct conversation with Allen on the topic.

"Those are very confidential and very private," he said. "I would say that Pete knew how I felt about things and where we needed to improve, and Jody knew my opinions as well."

The 52 year old did share one item that Allen told him was imperative for the franchise to maintain with the next regime.

"It's clear, it's concise," Schneider said. "We want to keep our positive culture, everything that's been created here. ... It's amazing to be on the phone with all these agents and the people that are interested in this position and to be able to explain to them, 'Hey, there's a foundation here that's incredible.'"