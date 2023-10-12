Schools embrace Adam Sandler Days during spirit week. Here's why teens are obsessed with his 'downplayed fashion style.'

Adam Sandler: movie star… and fashion icon? Yeah, that's right.

Students, faculty and staff at schools across the U.S. and in Canada are paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian, whose style has taken on a life of its own, rocking baggy pants, collared shirts, basketball shorts and sneakers on "Adam Sandler Day." Others are pulling sartorial inspiration to match Sandler's characters in movies like The Wedding Singer, Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore.

While there's no one set day for the celebration, the trend first appeared on TikTok in March 2022, according to the New York Post. Since then, many schools have begun integrating it into their own homecoming or spirit weeks this time of year.

Show your Sandler spirit

"Adam Sandler has always had a unique fashion style in both his movies and his personal life. His downplayed fashion style is unique and stands out," Judy Taylor, CEO and president of Madison Avenue Couture, told Yahoo Entertainment.

The elements of Sandler style are simple, says Taylor.

“One of his most classic looks is the oversize polo with baggy basketball shorts," she explained. "With Adam Sandler, his style is timeless and appropriate for any occasion. People respect the authenticity of how Adam Sandler dresses."

At middle schools and high schools, dressing up like Adam Sandler is as simple as thinking big.

"Chlorophyll? More Like Borophyll." Day 1 HOCO @CyParkAthletics @CypressParkHS we rolled into practice with our "Adam Sandler" theme day! pic.twitter.com/7YteT5h67k — Cypress Park Volleyball (@CyParkVB) October 10, 2023

Sandler style

Sandler spoke with Esquire in 2022 about the widespread appreciation for his fits.

"It took a while. I was working that angle for years," he joked to the outlet. "For a while I was like, 'Please accept me and the way I dress.' And 30 years later, they finally came around."

What does it take to emulate the Sandman?

"I go with a lot of XXL even though I've been told I don’t need a XXL," Sandler said. "I wear the XXL shirts. I wear the XXL shorts. I pull my socks up goofy and I wear my sneakers."

Another piece of style advice is go for comfort.

“Anything that feels soft I usually buy," he told Esquire. That means breaking things in. "Usually I wear the same clothes a lot because after it gets out of the laundry it feels even better."

Style experts aren't surprised that his fashion choices have taken off.

"Whether it's Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and the list goes on, you can almost guarantee that Adam Sandler wrote into his contract that he is in charge of his wardrobe! His signature baggy shirt and oversize shorts have become iconic," Josh Herbert, an England-based stylist and founder of sneaker company Captain Creps, told Yahoo Entertainment.

Herbert said the looks "resonate with real people who are fed up of spending money on latest catwalk trends" and that the COVID-19 lockdown had an impact on the newer appreciation for Sandler's look.

"With many people working remotely, there wasn't the need to wear suits and formal wear and when spending more time at home, they realized that Adam Sandler's trademark style was where they needed to be at. Although the world is slowly returning to its pre-pandemic work patterns, more people have decided to stick to the baggy Sandler wardrobe," he said.

Matt Yanofsky, a brand marketing specialist and co-founder of The Moment Lab, isn't surprised Sandler's style has so many admirers.

"Adam Sandler, through the years, has become an inadvertent style icon by just trying to pull off that comfy chic," he told Yahoo. "It kind of humanizes him and it makes him a man of the people. Makes him kind of relatable ... it doesn't surprise me that it's caught on with the younger generation."