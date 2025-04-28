Saquon Barkley defends decision to golf with President Donald Trump before Eagles White House visit

US President Donald Trump (L) walks with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley before boarding Air Force One Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on April 27, 2025. Trump is returning to Washington, DC, from his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey, after traveling to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley spent Sunday playing golf with President Donald Trump ahead of the team's championship celebration at the White House on Monday. Some fans weren't happy about that.

Barkley responded to those critics on X on Monday, telling them to "get out of my mentions."

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my… — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 28, 2025

Barkley tried to downplay the political implications of the golf get together, saying he respects the office of the president. Barkley also pointed out that he also played golf with former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in the past.

After spending Sunday golfing with Trump — who ran as a Republican — Barkley flew with the president from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. Barkley and the Eagles are in town to visit the White House as part of their championship celebration after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are not the only team to have a championship celebration at the White House this year. The Los Angeles Dodgers met with Trump at the White House in April. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw gave Trump a No. 47 jersey at the event.

The Eagles are making the trip this time around after their previous championship celebration at the White House was canceled. Following the team's Super Bowl win in 2017, the Eagles' White House visit in 2018 was canceled due to low attendance. Trump was also the president at the time, and was feuding with the NFL over players taking a knee during the national anthem. The White House canceled the Eagles' trip at the time and instead held a celebration of America.

While it's unclear which Eagles will attend the White House event Monday, it appears there will be enough members there to hold the celebration this time around. Barkley will very likely be on the guest list, though quarterback Jalen Hurts was non-committal when asked whether he would be there.