Saquon Barkley for MVP, Harbowl III Recap, and Thanksgiving Memories | McCoy & Van Noy

In this episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and guest host Charles McDonald tackle the hottest NFL stories and share personal insights with bold takes and humor.

We kick things off by breaking down the Ravens' Harbowl III victory over the Chargers, where Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry powered Baltimore with dominant performances. Then, we dive into the debate of the week: Is Saquon Barkley the real MVP? Gerald and Charles dissect Barkley's incredible season and how it’s reshaping the running back position.

Thanksgiving is in the air, and the guys reflect on their favorite holiday traditions, foods, and memories. Gerald opens up about the heartbreak of missing out on playing Thanksgiving games and how it’s shaped his perspective on the holiday.

Next, our "Drive to Win" segment highlights Week 12’s top performers, from Josh Jacobs to Bryce Young, as we give flowers to those who shined. Finally, we look ahead to Week 13’s matchups, including bold predictions for the Eagles vs. Ravens clash and what’s at stake as the NFL season heats up.

Don’t miss the bold takes, heartfelt stories, and all the laughs in this Thanksgiving-themed episode of McCoy & Van Noy!

0:00 Welcome to McCoy & Van Noy

2:08 Breaking Down Harbowl III: Ravens vs. Chargers Recap

8:47 Is Saquon Barkley Changing the Game and Making an MVP Case?

17:43 Thanksgiving Traditions: Foods We Love (and Hate!)

33:40 Gerald McCoy’s Thanksgiving Heartbreak: Missing the Chance to Play on the Holiday Stage

40:20 Drive to Win: Shining Stars of Week 12

45:46 NFL Week 13 Predictions

52:01 We’re Thankful for YOU: Our Amazing Audience!

