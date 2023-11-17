Russell Westbrook reportedly to come off bench for Clippers vs. Rockets, per his request

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook walks to the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball in-season tournament game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Russell Westbrook wasn't part of the closing rotation during the Los Angeles Clippers' last contest. He reportedly won't be in the starting lineup for the team's Friday in-season tournament game against the Houston Rockets, either.

Terance Mann will get his first start of the season in Westbrook's place, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Westbrook, a 9-time All-Star, asked to come off the bench to boost the second unit and allow the team to gel, Haynes added. The 35-year-old reportedly told Clippers personnel he was willing to sacrifice for the good of the team, which is on a six-game losing streak.

Five of those losses came after the addition of James Harden. The starting lineup of Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Westbrook was already looking like a bust on Wednesday, when Haynes reported head coach Ty Lue would be trying different rotations.

"The biggest thing is getting these guys to sacrifice for guys, whether that's starting the game, finishing the game, shots, touches, who's running pick-and-rolls, and things like that," Lue told Haynes. "Getting these guys to sacrifice will be the biggest challenge all season."

While Lue reportedly spoke with third-year guard Bones Hyland about a potentially reduced role in the coming weeks, it appears Westbrook had a similar vision for himself.

It's possible the Clippers' 108–111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday swayed Westbrook's perspective. Lue was vague ahead of the matchup when reporters asked who the primary ball handler would be. He said he wanted Harden to control the ball after made baskets. But he remained open to anyone taking control after misses, as long as they pushed the pace.

Hard-pressed for a win, Lue allowed Westbrook to play in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. Los Angeles was leading by five points before Lue subbed Westbrook out for Harden. The game closed with Harden, Leonard, and Mann on the court as Norman Powell and P.J. Tucker were exchanged.

Westbrook's reported request to become a sixth man is a better look than the alternative, which would've been expressing discontent about the decreased minutes. Considering the Clippers' theme of sacrifice, it seems likely we'll get more reports surrounding the utilization of their stars throughout the campaign.