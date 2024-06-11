Rory McIlroy's divorce from wife Erica Stoll called off ahead of U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy’s divorce is off.
McIlroy and his wife, Erica Stoll, have reconciled and on Tuesday, he confirmed to The Guardian's Ewan Murray. The announcement comes just days before McIlroy is set to tee off at the U.S. Open this week in North Carolina, and amid plenty of speculation about his relationship status.
"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool's game," McIlroy said, via The Guardian. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."
in the days leading up to the PGA Championship last month — which marked just the latest off-course issue the No. 2-ranked golfer faced amid losing a spot on the PGA Tour's policy board. Their marriage, the couple said in court filings, was "irretrievably broken."
McIlroy and Stoll have been together for seven years. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Poppy.
While it’s unclear what led to the initial divorce filing specifically, or what has happened between the couple in the weeks that followed, the two are apparently back on the same side once again.
McIlroy hasn't finished worse than T15 since late-April.
"I'm really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I have achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors," McIlroy said. "Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I'm more confident than ever that I'm right there, that I'm as close as I've ever been."