Robert MacIntyre WDs from the Memorial Tournament after RBC Canadian Open win, U.S. Open entry

RBC Canadian Open Robert Macintyre of Scotland reacts after winning the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre and his father are going to take a much-needed break.

MacIntyre officially withdrew from the Memorial Tournament on Monday, just one day after he picked up his inaugural PGA Tour win at the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament would have been MacIntyre's sixth in as many weeks.

MacIntyre was going to have to compete in a U.S. Open qualifier on Monday, too. Thankfully, his win in Ontario earned him a spot in the upcoming major championship.

"It changes everything," McIntyre said after his win on Sunday. "I mean, this is my fifth event in a row as well. I was planning to do a U.S. Open qualifier tomorrow, 36 holes with my dad on the bag. Thankfully that's off the cards."

MacIntyre, after holding a five-shot lead at one point, held on to win the RBC Canadian Open by a single stroke on Sunday. His dad was caddying for him, too, which made for an incredible moment for the pair of them on the final green.

"A FATHER & SON, TOGETHER FOREVER!"



Robert MacIntyre wins the 2024 @RBCCanadianOpen 🏆 pic.twitter.com/q82WndSZ1b — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) June 2, 2024

MacIntyre now has four top-10 finishes on Tour this season, including a T8 run at the PGA Championship last month. He’s won twice on the DP World Tour in his career already, too.

His win on Sunday not only earned him full Tour membership, but it gave him a guaranteed spot in the U.S. Open and the next two signature events on Tour.

"I mean, I would love to go home for a party, but I think we'll probably play next week," MacIntyre said on Sunday.

Now, probably to his delight, he can do just that.

MacIntyre was replaced by Davis Thompson in the Memorial Tournament field. That event at Muirfield Village in Ohio, one of the Tour’s signature events, features a 73-man field and a $20 million purse. It does, however, still have a 36-hole cut.