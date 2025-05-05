Rihanna reveals she's pregnant with 3rd child as she debuts baby bump ahead of Met Gala

Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

Rihanna looked fierce in gray in New York City ahead of the Met Gala on Monday — and announced her third pregnancy in the process.

The Fenty founder — a longtime Met Gala staple whose partner A$AP Rocky is cochairing the event this year — was spotted before arriving at Monday's star-studded event. While the music icon sported a gray hat and two-piece set with gray socks and darker gray pointy heels, all eyes were on something else: the star's pregnant stomach.

Yes, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s third child together. The two are already parents to RZA Athelston Mayers, born on May 13, 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, who they welcomed on August 3, 2023.

This is not the first time Rihanna announced a pregnancy at a major cultural event. At the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023, fans were surprised to see that the "What's My Name?" singer was expecting her second child when her outfit showed off her pregnant stomach.

However, Rihanna later shared that she hadn’t intended to announce her pregnancy to the world — and that instead, it was a backstage snafu that forced the situation.

"My jumper couldn't zip up," she told Access Hollywood in December 2023. "No one knew I was pregnant — I just told my stylist, 'Make sure it's stretchy.'"

Rihanna announced her first pregnancy in January 2022, after photographers spotted her debuting her baby bump in New York City.

The nine-time Grammy winner previously spoke to British Vogue about becoming a mom, telling the magazine in 2023: "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn't matter."