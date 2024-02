Denver Nuggets v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 23: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center on December 23, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) (David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to acquire veteran wing Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski report.

Per Wojnarowski, the Thunder will send guard Tre Mann and forward Davis Bertans to the Hornets in return.