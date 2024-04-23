Report: NBA investigating Nikola Jokić's brother for allegedly punching fan after Nuggets' Game 2 win over Lakers

DENVER NUGGETS VS LOS ANGELES LAKERS, NBA PLAYOFFS LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Nemanja and Strahinja Jokic, brothers of Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets, celebrates after the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 113-111 Western Conference finals game 4 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, May 22, 2023. The Nuggets swept the best-of-seven series 4-0 to advance to their first NBA Finals in franchise history. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

The NBA is investigating after Strahinja Jokić, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, appeared to punch a fan shortly after the Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, according to The Athletic .

The altercation happened in the aftermath of Jamal Murray's wild buzzer-beater to lift the Nuggets to a 101-98 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series on Monday night at Ball Arena. Strahinja and Nemanja Jokić, who is the third Jokić brother, are seen approaching two men in the stands in Denver and confronting them. It's unclear what led up to the altercation or what was said, but Strahinja then appeared to throw a punch that hit the fan in the head.

The single punch seemed to be the end of it, and the two sides then left.

Nikola Jokic's older brother Strahinja threw a punch at a fan following the Nuggets' 20-point comeback win vs. the Lakers 👀



(via cgallegos67/TT)pic.twitter.com/gjYzt7c1kE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2024

According to TMZ , Denver Police are also investigating the incident, though no police report has been filed.

The incident is far from the first involving Jokić's brothers. Strahinja and Nemanja took to social media in 2021 after Jokić was suspended for shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris and threatened Morris multiple times . The pair are frequently sitting courtside at Nuggets games, too, and aren't afraid to get very involved in the action anytime something pops up. For example, they were seen screaming at Phoenix Suns players after a scuffle broke out during a game in 2021.

The Jokic brothers wanted every piece of available smoke 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pmUUb4gELw — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 15, 2021

Strahinja was arrested for allegedly choking and pushing a woman during a domestic dispute in 2019. Per The Athletic, he pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor count and felony trespassing a year later, and the remaining charges were dismissed.

It’s unclear how the NBA will handle the altercation on Monday night, or if it will hand down some sort of punishment. In theory, the league could ban the brothers from attending games for a set amount of time if it wants to get involved.

Jokić finished with a triple-double with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday's win. It marked his fourth career playoff game with at least 25 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists — which is something that only three other players in league history have accomplished.

Game 3 of the series is set for Thursday night in Los Angeles.