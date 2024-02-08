Report: Mavericks swap Grant Williams for PJ Washington in trade with Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks are trading Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a lightly protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for P.J. Washington, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Check back soon for more details.
