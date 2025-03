Report: CB Brandon Stephens to the Jets

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) reacts after breaking cup a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Jets reached a three-year, $36 million deal with cornerback Brandon Stephens on Monday afternoon, according to the NFL Network. The deal reportedly includes a $23 million guarantee.

Stephens had 70 total tackles last season with the Ravens.