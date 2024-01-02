Referee Brad Allen, who muffed vital call in Lions-Cowboys, will call national game in Week 18

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Referee Brad Allen looks on during the first half between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The NFL has heard the cries of fans who are furious about referee Brad Allen's game-changing biffed call during the Week 17 game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. And in response, the NFL is doing what it does best: giving its fans more of what they don't want.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Allen and his crew have been assigned to officiate Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, which is being aired on ESPN. Just one week after an officiating mess that likely cost the Lions a win, Allen is being given a national TV assignment.

The play that Allen muffed happened in the final minute of Lions-Cowboys in Week 17. The Lions, down 20-19, initially appeared to get a 2-point conversion to put them ahead 21-20. But it got called back when the refs flagged Taylor Decker as an ineligible receiver and Dan Skipper for an illegal formation.

Decker says he reported as eligible to Allen, while Skipper says he didn't speak to Allen at all. In his extensive breakdown of the play, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson noted that video evidence supports Decker's explanation, meaning that Allen blew the call. But in his explanation of the penalties, Allen denied that and essentially accused the Lions of lying.

This isn't the first time Allen and his crew have been involved in an officiating controversy this season. They missed a key pass interference call against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, which allowed them to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Schefter reported Sunday that Allen and his crew were being "downgraded" for the playoffs due to the recent mistakes. Which is why it's interesting that Allen and company are being given a national assignment just one week after such a consequential misstep. It feels inevitable at this point that these referees will impact the Steelers-Ravens game somehow, and with Pittsburgh fighting for a playoff spot, everyone should buckle up.