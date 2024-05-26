Red Sox's Chris Martin takes exception to Brewers bunting on him, clearing the benches

Milwaukee Brewers v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - MAY 26: Quintin Berry #33 of the Milwaukee Brewers and Chris Martin #55 of the Boston Red Sox exchange words leading to the benches clearing during the seventh inning of a game on May 26, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Tempers flared at Fenway Park during Sunday's matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. Benches cleared, but there was no pushing and shoving, no punches thrown in the confrontation.

The dustup began after the top of the seventh inning when Boston reliever Chris Martin covered first base on a groundball by the Brewers' Christian Yelich. As Martin walked back to the dugout, he said something to Milwaukee first base coach Quintin Berry that compelled him to respond angrily.

Dominic Smith attempted to calm Berry down, then Martin turned back to confront the coach. That provoked plenty of other Red Sox and Brewers to run on the field and get involved.

As mentioned, there were no physical altercations. Nobody threw a punch in the scrum. No players or coaches were ejected. The Red Sox eventually won the game, 2–1, salvaging one victory in the three-game series from the NL Central-leading Brewers and improving their season record to 27–26.

However, Martin was asked about the incident afterwards and revealed what flared up tensions on the field. The nine-year veteran does not like opposing batters bunting against him.

"I probably said some things under my breath," Martin told NESN. "Heat of the moment, they bunted twice... I didn't like it. I know it's part of the game, but it is what it is. I let 'em know."

Martin was then asked why he has such an issue with bunting. Does he feel disrespected by batters attempting to get on base that way? He acknowledged that maybe it's a compliment, then got in a dig at the Brewers.

"Maybe they don't think they can get a hit or whatever," he added. "I feel like, in this league... swing the bat."

Martin allowed one hit in his scoreless inning of work, but he clearly didn't like that the hit came on a bunt single. Perhaps he was more irritated when the Brewers followed up with another sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second base in a 1–1 ballgame.

But the 6-foot-6 pitcher – "Big Rig," as teammate Jarren Duran calls him – may just not like having to run of the mound and bend to the ground to field a bunt. Maybe it's not mano y mano, as Martin seems to believe. But as he said, bunting is also part of the game, so his response looks like a overreaction.

Martin is having a good season for Boston, striking out 22 batters in 20 1/3 innings with seven earned runs allowed (3.10 ERA). Keeping a competitive edge over things like hitters bunting on him might be a key to his success.

