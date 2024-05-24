Rangers are stalling, James Wood getting close, Orioles-White Sox controversial ending & Harper's prom-posal

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Texas Rangers won their first-ever World Series in 2023 and it was in part to their scorching hot month of May, when they went 18-9. That was also when fans started taking notice that it could be a special year for them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case this season for the Rangers as they currently sit below .500 with a negative run differential.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about what’s going wrong with the defending World Series champs, including if they can afford to wait until the trade deadline to bolster their already ailing pitching rotation and why they can’t bank on a healthy Jacob deGrom to return this season.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the controversial finish to the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox game that saw an umpire make a rare call to end the game, Jake talks about seeing James Wood play in person and a funny interaction he had with future-Hall-of-Famer Dusty Baker in the stands at the game.

Jake & Jordan then give their Good, Bad & Uggla for the week, which includes Bryce Harper helping out a high schooler with his prom-posal, the Toronto Blue Jays bringing back their home run blazer, Maysn Winn’s not-so-enthusiastic reaction to the St. Louis Cardinals’ City Connect uniforms and much more.

(1:57) - Jake recaps his alumni high school game

(9:13) - Orioles-White Sox controversy

(17:00) - O’s swept for the first time since 2022 in regular season

(19:45) - Rangers aren’t doing so well

(23:33) - Listener email

(30:46) - Watching James Wood in person

(42:31) - Dusty Baker story

(46:46) - The good

(52:02) - The bad

(55:13) - The Uggla

(1:03:58) - Weekend preview

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts