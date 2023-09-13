Rangers ace Max Scherzer expected to miss rest of regular season with shoulder strain, doubtful for playoffs

Houston Astros v. Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 06: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers looks on in the third inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Tim Heitman/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer isn't likely to pitch in the playoffs.

He is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a strained teres major, general manager Chris Young told reporters Wedensday. The teres major is a muscle that connects the scapula to the humerus.

This news comes after the 39-year-old exited his team's 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning due to a "right triceps spasm," according to ESPN.

This story will be updated.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!