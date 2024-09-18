Quarterbacks struggling early: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, Will Levis, Aaron Rodgers | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to attempt to diagnose the reason behind some of the quarterbacks struggles through the first two weeks of the NFL season. The trio spend the first portion of the show on Bryce Young and the reason behind his benching, including David Tepper's involvement, the Carolina Panthers season outlook with Andy Dalton at the helm and where Carolina's awful three-year stretch ranks in pro sports history. Fitz, Jori and Frank also cover the early struggles of Caleb Williams, Will Levis, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.

Later, Frank gives insight into his weekly power rankings as the trio talk about the Dallas Cowboys only dropping two spots after a brutal loss to the New Orleans Saints and why the Miami Dolphins are now at 23 after starting last week at 9, which leads to a conversation around how to talk about Tua Tagovailoa's difficult situation.

The duo finish the show by giving their picks for the Thursday night game featuring the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

(2:15) Bryce Young benching: how did we get here?

(23:30) How can Caleb Williams overcome his slow start?

(29:45) Can Will Levis stop making game-changing mistakes?

(36:50) Why the Jets offense has struggled early

(40:20) Which Atlanta Falcons offense is the real one?

(46:05) Frank's power rankings corner

(59:50) Patriots @ Jets picks

