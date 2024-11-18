Pop-Tarts Bowl MVP will have choice of 3 edible mascots for winning team to consume

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Pop-Tarts Bowl - NC State vs Kansas State ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 28: The Pop-Tart Bowl mascot, Strawberry, after the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You probably do not remember who won the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl last year (Kansas State over NC State), but surely you remember the game's mascot sacrificing itself by jumping into a giant toaster and Wildcats players eating it.

It was an absurd and memorable moment in college football history.

How will this season's Pop-Tarts Bowl top last year's spectacle? How about adding two more Pop-Tarts mascots and rewarding the game's MVP by allowing them to decide which flavor the winning team will get to consume?

"Pop-Tarts will continue to challenge college football rituals, and with all eyes on us at this year's game, we're promising to triple the Crazy Good antics on- and off-field with even more shareworthy, showstopping, I-can't-believe-they-did-that moments for fans to engage pre-kickoff," said Pop-Tarts senior director of marketing Heidi Ray in a statement.

Frosted strawberry gave its life last year to the K-State players and coaches. The options this year will be frosted hot fudge sundae, frosted wild berry and a mystery flavor with the winning choice ascending "to mouth heaven."

Peanut butter, vanilla milkshake, blue raspberry, cinnamon roll, red velvet cupcake, chocolate chip cookie dough, and grape are the discontinued options for the mystery flavor that will later be available for sale again.

The game and second Pop-Tarts sacrifice will take place Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando between teams from the ACC and Big 12 Conferences.