A playoff path for the Lakers & Warriors, Kyrie's game-winner and All-NBA talk | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is a little frustrated after watching how the Detroit Pistons lost to the Miami Heat and Producer John is over the moon after watching Kyrie Irving's incredible game-winning shot to give the Dallas Mavericks a win over the Denver Nuggets.

Vinnie and John talk for a few minutes about what led to Irving’s game-winner, thoughts on it from around the NBA, and who the Dallas Mavericks would like to be matched up against in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Speaking of the playoffs, Vinnie is wondering if everyone is paying attention to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Sure, they play each other well, but these teams are at the bottom of the Western Conference for a reason and have a nearly impossible path to get back to the NBA Finals or even Western Conference Finals.

The rules for All-NBA voting are changing this year, as are the rules for All-Defense voting, and Vinnie is angry about it. He explains why he thinks the NBA has made the switch and why he thinks it’s a mistake before wondering if the league is going to take his vote away for complaining.

Finally, Vince and John tell you which games they have circled on the calendar this week. For John, it’s the Timberwolves (without KAT) trying to repeat some past success against the Nuggets. For Vinnie, he wants to see the final regular season game between the Bucks and Celtics, a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

