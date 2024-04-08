Pitcher injury pandemic, Skip to split with Marlins & weekend in baseball recap

Injuries to pitchers in baseball are bound to happen. It’s become part of the game that many have to just accept. However, it doesn’t make it any better when we hear that Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber will have to get Tommy John Surgery and end his 2024 campaign so early. The same could also be said for Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider after his UCL sprain diagnosis over the weekend.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at this pandemic plaguing baseball and whether or not the MLBPA was right to blame the uptick in injuries to pitchers on the newly imposed pitch clock rules. They also discuss Dr. James Andrews, a leading doctor in performing Tommy John surgery, and his comments on what could be the contributing factor to this problem in the sport.

Later in the show, the Baseball Bar-B-Cast crew gives the weekend recap from around the league including if we should start taking teams like the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates seriously, if the roll call at New York Yankees games is lame and the Miami Marlins decision to void current manager Skip Schumaker's 2025 club option.

2:13 - Inside the pitcher injury plague

9:30 - Are pitchers acting in their best interest?

17:02 - Is the pitch clock to blame?

26:44 - Mops & sweeps from the weekend

35:16 - Series wins from the weekend

44:59 - Yankees roll call displeasure

1:01:21 - Marlins-Schumaker to split in 2025

