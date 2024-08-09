Photos preserve the most iconic moments from the Paris Olympics, including Simone Biles bowing after defeat and Noah Lyles becoming the fastest man in the world

TOPSHOT-GYMNASTICS-ARTISTIC-OLY-PARIS-2024-MEDALS-BEST OF-DAY10 TOPSHOT - (LtoR) US' Simone Biles (silver), Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (gold) and US' Jordan Chiles (bronze) pose during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images) (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

From world records and gold medals to heartthrobs and memes, the 2024 Paris Olympics have given everyone something to cheer for.

The United States has shown its dominance over the past two weeks in swimming, gymnastics and track and field, and currently has over 50 medals across those three sports. Whether those medals came from Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female Olympic swimmer of all time, Noah Lyles, the newly minted fastest man in the world, or Simone Biles, who made her return to the top of the podium after pulling out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a case of the "twisties," the U.S. has had plenty to cheer about.

Several other countries have had historic moments as well. St. Lucia's Julien Alfred took home gold in the women's 100-meter final as the country's first Olympic medal. Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke a world record in the high jump (6.25 meters). Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his first gold medal after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final. Brazil's Gabriel Medina became one of the first notable athletes of the Games after he was photographed celebrating in midair, making it look like he was floating above the waves in Tahiti, where the surfing competition took place.

Olympics fans cheered on some athletes on social media not because of their performance, but because of the lasting images taken of them. Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec made the rounds online after not using much of the equipment other competitors did — and because of his nonchalant stance while competing. American Tara Davis-Woodhall endeared herself to social media after she won gold at the women's triple jump and celebrated with her husband in the stands.

As the Olympics come to an end and the final gold medals are handed out, athletes like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who helped the men's basketball team overcome a 17-point deficit against Serbia to advance to the final, have limited opportunities to continue shining on the world stage in Paris.

