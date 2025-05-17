PGA Championship Round 3 tee times: Jhonattan Vegas leads into the weekend at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to a missed putt during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas, he who has never finished in the top 20 at a major, is in the final pairing entering the weekend of the PGA Championship. He'll be paired with Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the 2022 U.S. Open.

While they're in the lead, there is a big group not far behind them — including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler.

Here is a look at the top of the leaderboard:

1. Jhonattan Vegas -8T2. Matt Fitzpatrick -6T2. Matthieu Pavon -6T2. Si Woo Kim -6T5. Scottie Scheffler -5T5. Max Homa -5

Who will take advantage of Moving Day at Quail Hollow Club? Here's a look at when everybody is going off on Saturday in North Carolina.

Round 3 tee times

All time ET

8:15 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Sam Burns8:25 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele8:35 a.m. — Michael Kim, Chris Kirk8:45 a.m. — David Puig, Bud Cauley8:55 a.m. — Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu9:05 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman9:15 a.m. — Justin Lower, Tom Kim9:25 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy9:35 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Højgaard9:45 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Harris English9:55 a.m. — Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore10:15 a.m. — Cam Young, Daniel Berger10:25 a.m. — Ben An, Collin Morikawa10:35 a.m. — Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat10:45 a.m. — Corey Conners, Nicolai Højgaard10:55 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Luke Donald11:05 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin11: 15 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos11:25 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton11:35 a.m. — Marco Penge, Lucas Glover11:45 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley11:55 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood12:15 p.m. — Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith12:25 p.m. — Eric Cole, Cam Davis12:35 p.m. — Tony Finau, Ben Griffin12:45 p.m. — Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune12:55 p.m. — Richard Bland, Davis Riley1:05 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau1:15 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai1:25 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo1:35 p.m. — Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy1:45 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre2:05 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley2:15 p.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout2:25 p.m. — Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler2:35 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim2:45 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon

How to watch the 2025 PGA Championship

Third Round

When: Saturday, May 17

Where: Quail Hollow Club | Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

TV Schedule

8 a.m. — 10 a.m. ET | ESPN+ 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+ 1 p.m. — 7 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+