Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addresses viral Stefon Diggs yacht video: 'We want to make great decisions on and off the field'

Foxborough, MA - March 28: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs answers questions at his introductory press conference. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

So, newly signed Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs made waves over Memorial Day weekend for viral videos of him partying on a yacht.

We're not going to get into too much detail here. But the videos featured Diggs and his yacht cohorts engaging in what one might imagine goes on during a yacht party. One of the videos features Diggs surrounded by women and handing out a baggie with unidentified contents.

On Wednesday, Diggs was not present at Patriots organized team activities. In general, this is not a big deal.

OTAs are voluntary. Mandatory minicamp comes later. And Diggs is an established NFL veteran who's recovering from an ACL tear. But given that Diggs has been present at previous voluntary workouts in addition to the documented events of the weekend, there were questions on Wednesday for head coach Mike Vrabel.

One of them was about "a certain substance;" here's what Vrabel had to say:

Mike Vrabel says the Patriots are aware of the Stefon Diggs video. Adds he’ll keep conversations between him and Diggs private. pic.twitter.com/r2TXu2hgAJ — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) May 28, 2025

"It's something that we're aware of," Vrabel said. "And obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. And we're hoping with our time here on the field today and that when we don't have a script and we're on the call periods that we're making great decisions.

"And so the message will be the same for all our players, that we're trying to make great decisions. And any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

That was an A-plus effort from Vrabel in providing an answer with a message without getting into any detail whatsoever. The "we want to make great decisions" message is loud and clear.

As for when we'll next see Diggs at Patriots practice? That's anybody's guess.

Diggs signed with New England this offseason as a free agent from the Houston Texans on a three-year, $69 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. The Patriots signed him with the intent of upgrading their passing game around second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Diggs tore his ACL in October last season and has reportedly impressed his teammates with his recovery and performance during offseason workouts. All signs previously pointed to a smooth transition for Diggs with his new team on the heels of a significant injury.

Things are certainly less smooth now that Vrabel's faced questions about what did or didn't happen on a yacht.