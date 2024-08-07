Paris Olympics: Australian field hockey player taken into custody after allegedly trying to buy cocaine, prosecutors say

FHOCKEY-OLY-PARIS-2024-IRL-AUS A player controls the ball in the men's pool B field hockey match between Ireland and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images) (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

French police have taken a member of the Australian Olympic field hockey team into custody after allegedly attempting to purchase cocaine.

According to the Paris prosecutor's office, police broke up a drug deal Tuesday night that was taking place outside of a building in the city's 9th district. An investigation is underway which is being led by an anti-drug unit.

Prosecutor's said that the alleged buyer is a 28-year-old player who was attempting to purchase one gram. A 17-year-old alleged seller was also brought in by police.

The Australia's Olympic Committee said in a statement that no charges have been filed against the athlete, whose identity was not revealed.

"The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member," the committee's statement said.

The athlete faces a summary hearing on Wednesday and is expected to be fined and released.

Australia's men's and women's teams both reached the Olympic quarterfinals but were each eliminated earlier this week.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!