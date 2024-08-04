Paris Olympics: U.S. women cruise into knockout round with rout of Germany

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9 LILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Jackie Young #13 of Team United States celebrates after her buzzer beating three point basket to end the third quarter during a Women's basketball Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and Germany on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 04, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PARIS — On August 5, 1992 — nearly 32 years ago — the United States women’s basketball team was upset at the Olympics, 79-73, at the hands of the “Unified Team” which was essentially the old Soviet Union.

The Unified went into a brilliant 2-3 zone that day, which led to an astounding 26 steals and forced the Americans to go just 5-20 from 3-point land and 36 percent from the floor. It was one of the biggest upsets in Olympic basketball history.

"There will be a great deal of anger," U.S. guard Teresa Weatherspoon predicted. "We will have to take our frustrations out on whoever we play.”

Weatherspoon meant Cuba, which the U.S. defeated in the bronze medal game. It turns out she was speaking about … every single team who has dared to line up against the Americans since.

That includes Germany, who became Team USA’s 58th consecutive casualty Sunday.

The U.S. used its typical balanced line-up and pace of play to blow out the Germans, 87-68 to close out Group play with, of course, a 3-0 record.