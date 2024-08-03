Paris Olympics: Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred upsets Sha'Carri Richardson in women's 100 meters

Paris 2024 - Athletics 03 August 2024, France, Saint-Denis: Olympics, Paris 2024, Athletics, Stade de France, Preliminary competition, 100 m, Women, Semi-final, Julien Alfred from St. Lucia runs alongside Sha'carri Richardson from the USA and Patrizia van der Weken (r-l) from the Netherlands. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

PARIS — Three years after testing positive for marijuana and allowing an Olympic berth to slip through her grasp, Sha'Carri Richardson arrived in Paris on the cusp of completing the sort of redemptive arc typically found in a Hollywood script.

A journey that started with the despair of missing the chance to compete in Tokyo seemed destined to end with a delirious celebration on Stade de France’s distinctive purple track.

What happened Saturday was a reminder that in real life there are rarely fairytale endings. Richardson finished second behind Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

Alfred won in a time of 10.72 to Richardson's 10.87.

For Saint Lucia, it's the first Olympic medal of any kind.