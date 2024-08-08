Paris Olympics: Grant Holloway completes hurdles dominance with gold medal in 110 meters

Grant Holloway, of the United States, competes during the men's 110-meter hurdles semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (Matthias Schrader/AP)

SAINT-DENIS, France — Grant Holloway had won everything there is to win as a superstar hurdler except this, an Olympic final, a gold medal on the grandest stage in sport.

He had won three world championships in his signature event, the 110-meter hurdles. He had won Diamond League titles. He had won indoors and outdoors, in Doha and Eugene, Oregon, in Budapest and all across the globe.

He had won everywhere except here, at the Olympics, where, in 2021, he choked away a commanding lead and settled for silver.

Three years later, he broke through and got his gold.

Holloway, 26, sprinted and leapt over hurdles, out ahead of the field, and won Thursday’s 110-meter final in 12.99 seconds. Team USA’s Daniel Roberts took silver, 0.1 seconds behind at 13.09. Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell took bronze less than a hundredth of a second behind Roberts.

But neither ever seemed capable of outpacing Holloway, who completed his medal collection. He confirmed his command of this event. And he redeemed himself.

Holloway entered the race ranked No. 1 in the world, with a personal-best time more than a tenth faster than any competitor. But all of that was true in Tokyo, too. In an empty Olympic Stadium that summer, he arrived as a clear favorite. He ran the first 60 or so meters as a clear favorite. And then, stunningly, he stumbled ever so slightly at the seventh hurdle and fell away.

As he wandered the track afterward, he clapped his hands and shook his head. He congratulated Hansle Parchment, the Jamaican who’d beat him to the line. He accepted his first Olympic medal, but not the one he wanted.

He dominated the three-year interim. He hinted at world-record potential. He earned the utmost respect of everyone in track and field. The shadow of Tokyo was inescapable as the 2024 Olympics approached, "but we're in Paris," Holloway said here. "I'm looking forward to continuing to show the great form that I'm in."

And this time, he followed through on his promise.