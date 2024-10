Joe Musgrove will miss the NLDS for the San Diego Padres, and a whole lot more.

The right-hander will undergo Tommy John surgery after exiting a game in the wild-card round with right forearm tightness, Padres general manger A.J. Preller told reporters Friday.

Joe Musgrove will undergo Tommy John surgery, A.J. Preller said. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) October 4, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.