Packers TD wiped out after refs call 12 men on the field on both teams

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 06: Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Pedro Vilela) (Pedro Vilela/Pedro Vilela)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed would have had the first NFL touchdown ever scored in Brazil, had it not been for some math.

The Packers seemed to strike first against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's São Paulo game Friday, quickly marching into Eagles territory on their initial possession. On 3rd-and-6, Jordan Love hit Reed in the red zone and, one shaken tackle later, started celebrating a touchdown.

Then the officials wiped it out, and the reason why was not something you see every day.

"There were fouls by both teams during the play. 12 players on offense and 12 players on defense," crew chief Ron Torbert said.

The Peacock broadcast even provided a helpful count for both teams.

BOTH the the Eagles and Packers had too many men on the field. pic.twitter.com/CUtUrNo4cH — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 7, 2024

That penalty ended up being costly for the Packers, as another Love pass fell incomplete on the next play. Green Bay had the offense out for 4th-and-6, but a false start pushed them back another five yards and forced them to punt from the Philadelphia 43-yard line.

So not a great start, but at least they weren't the Eagles. Philadelphia's first drive ended with a Jalen Hurts pass getting picked off by Packers safety Xavier McKinney, setting up a Green Bay field goal, then a bobbled snap gave the ball right back in Eagles territory.