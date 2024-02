Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis, (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

The Philadelphia 76ers, in need of help with Joel Embiid out for at least a month following meniscus surgery, have reportedly acquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

