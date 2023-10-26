One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams in Week 8 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 8. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers:
2:06 - Carolina Panthers
5:45 - Arizona Cardinals
6:36- Chicago Bears
8:48 - Denver Broncos
12:04 - New York Giants
13:58 - New England Patriots
16:45 - Green Bay Packers
18:48 - L.A. Chargers
20:45 - Tennessee Titans
22:37 - New Orleans Saints
25:57 - Las Vegas Raiders
28:25 - Minnesota Vikings
30:13 - Indianapolis Colts
32:15 - Washington Commanders
34:43 - L.A. Rams
39:39 - Houston Texans
42:32 - New York Jets
43:09 - Cincinnati Bengals
44:59 - Atlanta Falcons
46:32 - Dallas Cowboys
47:53 - Pittsburgh Steelers
50:12 - Cleveland Browns
51:33 - Seattle Seahawks
53:40 - San Francisco 49ers (*recorded prior to Purdy news)
54:59 - Jacksonville Jaguars
57:24 - Baltimore Ravens
58:21 - Detroit Lions
59:02 - Miami Dolphins
1:00:27 - Kansas City Chiefs
1:02:22 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:04:00 - TNF Preview: Bucs vs. Bills
