One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams in Week 5

It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' on the pod with Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don providing one stat you need to know for every team heading into Week 5. The two also provide a full fantasy preview for Thursday Night Football:

1:15 - Stat Nerd Thursday

1:54 - Carolina Panthers

4:32 - Las Vegas Raiders

7:28 - Denver Broncos

9:15 - Minnesota Vikings

11:15 - New York Jets

14:40 - New England Patriots

15:30 - Cincinnati Bengals

21:00 - Arizona Cardinals

23:15 - New York Giants

26:24 - Green Bay Packers

27:50 - New Orleans Saints

29:08 - Houston Texans

31:38 - L.A. Chargers

33:24 - Jacksonville Jaguars

37:05 - L.A. Rams

38:15 - Atlanta Falcons

39:22 - Indianapolis Colts

41:45 - Pittsburgh Steelers

44:25 - Tennessee Titans

45:30 - Seattle Seahawks

49:20 - Dallas Cowboys

50:44 - Detroit Lions

54:25 - Miami Dolphins

56:09 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

59:12 - Buffalo Bills

59:33 - Baltimore Ravens

1:01:11 - San Francisco 49ers

1:03:33 - Kansas City Chiefs

1:05:20 - Philadelphia Eagles

1:05:57 - TNF Preview: Bears vs. Commanders

