One big thing for every NFC team heading into the 2024 season, Falcons fined for tampering | Zero Blitz

On today’s episode, Jason Fitz and NFL writer Frank Schwab discuss one big question they have for every NFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.

The guys wonder if Brock Purdy will be able to cash in on his success with the San Francisco 49ers, if Chicago Bears fans should trust Matt Eberflus to coach Caleb Williams and whether or not the Detroit Lions have a Super Bowl-worth secondary.

Also on this episode of Zero Blitz, Fitz and Schwab talk about the Atlanta Falcons being fined for tampering in their process of signing Kirk Cousins and why both guys are pumped up for the new “Receiver” show set to debut on Netflix.

(0:43) - Falcons fined for tampering

(5:43) - New “Receiver” show

(8:06) - Carolina Panthers

(10:11) - Arizona Cardinals

(13:07) - Washington Commanders

(16:38) - New York Giants

(19:17) - Atlanta Falcons

(21:55) - Chicago Bears

(25:52) - Minnesota Vikings

(30:46) - New Orleans Saints

(35:47) - Seattle Seahawks

(40:28) - Green Bay Packers

(45:38) - Los Angeles Rams

(49:07) - Philadelphia Eagles

(51:42) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(53:51) - Detroit Lions

(57:24) - Dallas Cowboys

(1:00 :13) - San Francisco 49ers

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

