Olympic soccer spygate? Canada staffer detained for flying drone over New Zealand training

Canada's players walk on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. Canada is scheduled to play New Zealand on Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

PARIS — A Canada soccer staffer was caught flying a drone over a New Zealand training session earlier this week as the two teams prepared to meet on opening day of the women's soccer competition here at the 2024 Olympics.

The Canadian Olympic Committee acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that a “non-accredited member of the Canada Soccer support team was detained by French authorities” following the incident.

The COC said that the staffer “is believed to have been using a drone to record the New Zealand women’s football team during practice.”

The New Zealand Olympic Committee said in an earlier statement that, when they noticed the drone, "team support members immediately reported the incident to police."

French authorities are on high alert this week ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony, an open-air extravaganza on the River Seine. Amid security concerns, they have been strictly enforcing a ban on drones at and around Games venues throughout France. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said Tuesday that authorities were intercepting an average of six drones per day.

"Systems are in place to allow us to very quickly intercept [drones] and arrest their operators," Attal said. "We can't allow anything to slip past us."

They have taken down drones flown by tourists, presumably unaware of the restrictions, Attal said.

What they likely didn't anticipate was needing to police the reigning Olympic women's soccer champions ahead of a matchup with an underdog.

Canada won gold in Tokyo. It opens its title defense Thursday in Saint-Étienne, several hours south of Paris, against New Zealand, the least-fancied team in a four-team group also featuring France and Colombia.

Both Canada and New Zealand have been training in the region ahead of the opener. After reporting the drone to police, the NZOC also said that it lodged a formal complaint with the International Olympic Committee, and "asked Canada for a full review."

The IOC has not yet commented, and did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. It's unclear if Canada might be punished.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said it was "shocked and disappointed" after learning of the incident.

"We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected, and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee," the COC said in its statement. "We are reviewing next steps with the IOC, Paris 2024, Canada Soccer, and FIFA [soccer's global governing body]. We will provide an update later [Wednesday]."