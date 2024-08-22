Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik named contestant for upcoming season of 'Dancing With The Stars'

One of the most popular Team USA athletes from the Paris Olympics is taking his talents from the pommel horse to the dance floor.

Stephen Nedoroscik, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, was recently announced as the first contestant for season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars." The announcement was made Thursday morning on "Good Morning America."

The 25-year-old was a pommel horse specialist for the U.S. men's gymnastics team. He won two bronze medals during the Games.

His first came in the team event, where Nedoroscik’s performance helped Team USA capture third place and win its first Olympic medal in 16 years.

The second came during the individual pommel horse competition. Nedoroscik’s bronze medal for that event made him the first American man to win an individual medal in eight years.

From the pommel horse to the dance floor, two-time bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is hitting the ballroom floor on this season of #DWTS! 🕺🏅👏



"I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or handstand."@GymnastSteve@officialdwtshttps://t.co/mAGRowlBi4 pic.twitter.com/g1gh9gmWkp — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2024

Nedoroscik had been training for the Olympics for years, and he’s looking forward to bringing some of those skills to the dance floor as well.

“I want to bring some of that gymnastics — maybe a backflip or handstand,” Nedoroscik said on GMA. "I want to have fun with it.”

Outside of being known for his skills on the pommel, Nedoroscik also became known for his signature look with his glasses and how he pulls a “Clark Kent” when he takes them off before springing into action.

When asked about his plans for his glasses while dancing, Nedoroscik said he might try something a little different.

“I might have fun with it — I'm scared they'll fly off ... maybe we could do a gadget, keep them on,” he said. “Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme, right?"