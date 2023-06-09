Nuggets reportedly trade draft picks with Thunder in the middle of NBA Finals run

Denver Nuggets v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: The Denver Nuggets logo on the shorts of Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 05, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets may be just two wins away from their first ever NBA title, but the franchise is still working to extend their championship window amid their postseason run.

The Nuggets agreed to a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski — marking a rare deal that involves an active participant in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets received a second-round pick for the 2023 NBA Draft and a first- and second-round pick for the 2024 NBA Draft, per Wojnarowski. In return, the Thunder received a protected first-round pick in the 2029 draft.

The deal will give Denver the No. 37 overall pick in the NBA Draft later this month. The team already had the No. 40 overall pick. It does not have a first round pick.

The Thunder have been stacking up draft picks constantly in recent years. The franchise, which had the youngest roster in the league this season, has 15 first-round picks through the 2029 NBA Draft. The Thunder also has Denver’s top five protected pick in the 2027 draft from the trade that sent JaMychal Green to Oklahoma City, which eventually waived him, last year.