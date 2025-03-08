North Dakota's Treysen Eaglestaff posts NCAA D-I season-high 51 points in upset win over South Dakota St.

Treysen Eaglestaff had a night to remember for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks after dropping 51 points during an 85-69 win over South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
The junior guard set a Summit League record and also posted the most points by a Division I player this season. Eaglestaff is now the fifth player in conference history with a 50-point game and it was the fourth in school history, which features two by Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson.
North Dakota (12-20) was down 14 one point, but outscored South Dakota State (20-12) 52-31 in the second half.
Eaglestaff went 15-for-28 from the field, 8-for-18 from 3-point range and sank 13 of 17 free throws.
🤯🔥@TreysenE with the most points by a player in NCAA Division 1 this year, and the most points EVER by a player in the Summit League Tourney🔥🤯
"The thing you don't understand about Trey is his heart's as big as this gym," said North Dakota head coach Paul Sather. "As good a player as he is, he's a better young man."
On the year, Eaglestaff is averaging 19.3 points per game and shooting 41.7% from the field.
North Dakota will now face St. Thomas-Minnesota in Saturday's semifinal.