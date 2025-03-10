Noise around Mikel Arteta gets louder, Lo'eau Labonta talks NWSL & are the LA Galaxy in trouble?

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Arsenal’s draw against Manchester United that effectively ends the title race in March. Are fans overreacting to Arsenal’s recent struggles or should Mikel Arteta’s job be up for grabs?

Christian and Alexis then bring on KC Current midfielder and celebration queen,Lo’Eau Labonta, to preview the upcoming NWSL season as well as her incredible in-game celebrations.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down another MLS weekend, including the LA Galaxy making history already this season in a bad way.

(4:45) - How much time should Arsenal give Arteta?

(22:15) - Lo’Eau Labonta joins the show

(1:00:20) - Washington Spirit win NWSL challenge cup

(1:04:05) - NYCFC win 10th anniversary game

(1:09:45) - LA Galaxy lose 3rd game in a row

(1:15:15) - Jordan Morris scores club record 87th goal

(1:20:55) - San Diego FC stay unbeaten in first MLS season

