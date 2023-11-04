No. 22 Oklahoma State upsets No. 9 Oklahoma 27-24, spoils OU's CFP hopes in Bedlam rivalry

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives into the engine past Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) and linebacker Kip Lewis (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala) (Mitch Alcala/AP)

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports

In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, No. 22 Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.

The Sooners entered Saturday’s game in Stillwater ranked No. 9 with a 7-1 record, but OSU’s 27-24 win will knock OU out of the College Football Playoff picture. On top of that, the Cowboys are now in an excellent position to get to the Big 12 championship game.

It took a come-from-behind effort from Oklahoma State to send its biggest rival off to the SEC with a loss. The Cowboys had a 17-7 lead in the first half, but entered the fourth quarter trailing 21-17.

To retake the lead, Oklahoma State embarked on a 97-yard scoring drive that was capped off by an Ollie Gordon touchdown from two yards out. Earlier in the half, Gordon was stuffed on fourth-and-1 twice in Oklahoma territory. But he would not be denied this and he gave Oklahoma State a 24-21 lead with 7:59 to play.

On the next series, Oklahoma gave the ball right back to Oklahoma State when Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was not ready for the shotgun snap. The ball bounced off Gabriel, and the Cowboys recovered.

After the turnover, Oklahoma State added a field goal to extend the lead to 27-21 and then hung on for dear life.

The Cowboys’ defense held Oklahoma to a field goal on its next drive after a controversial non-call on what appeared to be pass interference on a pass to Drake Stoops in the end zone.

In the final minutes, Oklahoma would get one more try. Trailing 27-24, the Sooners would advance out to midfield but a fourth-and-5 pass from Gabriel to Stoops was a yard short of the line to gain, resulting in a turnover on downs.

That allowed the Cowboys to run out the clock and seal the coveted victory.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!