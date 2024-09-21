No. 21 Clemson puts up 45 first-half points in rout of NC State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 NC State at Clemson CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 21: Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) breaks into the secondary to score a touchdown in the first quarter during a college football game between the NC State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers on September 21, 2024 at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clemson is really trying to show that Week 1 against Georgia was an aberration.

The No. 21 Tigers have now scored 125 points since the opening weekend as Clemson blew out NC State 59-35 to open ACC play on Saturday. The Tigers were up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter as it was clear very early that the Wolfpack and freshman QB CJ Bailey had no chance.

Clemson scored just three points in its 31-point season-opening loss to the Bulldogs. In Week 2, the Tigers absolutely throttled Appalachian State with 56 first-half points. Saturday, Clemson picked up where it left off against the Mountaineers.

QB Cade Klubnik broke a 55-yard TD run less than two minutes into the game and then followed that up with consecutive TD passes to Antonio Williams. RB Phil Mafah capped the first-half scoring with a 38-yard touchdown run.

After that, the game was basically over. Bailey started on Saturday after former Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall was sidelined following an undisclosed injury against Louisiana Tech in Week 3. Bailey was making his first start and it showed. Clemson was unafraid to pressure him often.

The Wolfpack defense, meanwhile, got absolutely gashed on the ground. Clemson broke multiple big runs and finished the game with 270 rushing yards after averaging well over 10 yards a carry into the third quarter.

Klubnik finished 16-of-24 passing for 209 yards and three passing TDs to go along with 70 rushing yards and that TD run. He was able to watch the end of the game from the sidelines thanks to that big halftime lead.

Is it Clemson and Miami in the ACC?

There are a couple caveats to Clemson’s last two games. Appalachian State was blown out at home Thursday night by South Alabama and is clearly not as good as it’s been in recent seasons. NC State has also been underwhelming this season; the Wolfpack were blown out 51-10 by Tennesee in Week 2 with a healthy McCall.

However, it’s hard to discount what the Tigers have done too much. At worst, they appear to be the second-best team in the ACC behind Miami at the moment. At best, the Tigers should be considered the favorites to get back to the College Football Playoff.

It may take a few more games to really see the Georgia game as an aberration for the Clemson offense, but what the Tigers have done lately is very encouraging. And it’s also hard to see just who can keep up with both Clemson and Miami in the ACC outside of Louisville.

North Carolina was throttled at home by James Madison on Saturday and Florida State is already 0-2 in the conference ahead of its game against Cal. The season is less than a month old and it already looks like we’re heading for a December matchup between the Tigers and Hurricanes for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.