No. 20 Ole Miss scores 20 straight in 37-20 win over No. 24 Tulane

Ole Miss v Tulane NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium on September 09, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

No. 20 Ole Miss scored 20 consecutive points as it pulled away late for a 37-20 win over No. 24 Tulane.

The Green Wave went up 17-7 in the first half despite not having starting QB Michael Pratt. But two key fourth downs in the fourth quarter gave Ole Miss control as the Rebels finished the game on a 30-3 scoring run.

Kai Horton started for Pratt and appeared to get a first down on 4th and 2 when he dove for the marker on the sideline with 6:49 to go and Tulane trailing 20-17. Officials initially ruled that Horton was able to move the chains but a replay review showed that he had stepped out before extending the ball past the first-down marker.

On the very next play, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart hit Dayton Wade for a 43-yard gain. The Tulane defense forced Ole Miss into a fourth down three plays later, but Dart then made a great play to avoid the pass rush and found Michael Trigg for a 21-yard TD that extended the lead to 10. After the teams traded field goals, defensive end Jared Ivey ran in a fumble recovery for a TD to provide the winning margin.

Dart finished the game 17-of-27 passing for 267 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

