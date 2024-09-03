No. 10 Florida State drops to 0-2 with stunningly disastrous home loss to Boston College

Florida State tight end Kyle Morlock (84) cannot hang on to a pass as Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) closes during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley) (Colin Hackley/AP)

Florida State’s 2024 season is an abject disaster.

The No. 10 Seminoles are now 0-2 after a 28-13 home loss to Boston College on Monday. The Eagles ran over and through the Florida State defense for 268 yards while Florida State’s offense with new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was underwhelming for a second straight week.

FSU got the ball to start the second half after Boston College built a 14-6 lead. It appeared to be a key moment for the Seminoles to drive down the field and either close the gap to one or tie the game.

Instead, Uiagalelei threw a desperate interception on fourth down. The ball was picked off by Max Tucker and returned to the FSU 7 yard-line. Two plays later, Boston College had a 15-point lead.

Florida State showed some life minutes later and pulled within eight after a trick play set up a 29-yard TD pass to Kentron Poitier. But the defense continued to get picked apart by Boston College’s run game. The Eagles responded to FSU’s first TD of the night — and the school’s first passing TD since the fateful North Alabama game in 2023 — with an eight-play drive that took over four minutes.

The Seminoles couldn’t respond. Uiagalelei hit Poitier for another big gain on FSU’s next drive, but the QB was called for intentional grounding on the very next play and Florida State ended up turning the ball over on downs.

Heck, things were so bad for Florida State that it punted back to Boston College with just over six minutes to go while trailing by 15 because the Seminoles were facing a 4th and 20 after offensive lineman TJ Ferguson drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for this shove that drew a celebratory dance from Boston College's Neto Okpala.

Dive directly into griddy by this menace 🤣 pic.twitter.com/h91kw2HFWy — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 3, 2024

Oh, Florida State never got the ball back after the punt, either.

What the heck is going on at FSU?

It’s hard to identify what’s going right for the Seminoles at this point. They were all out of sorts again on Monday night. Uiagaelei was consistently pressured by Boston College. He was inaccurate at times. His receivers dropped catchable passes when he was accurate. The run game hardly existed. The defensive line got worked. The linebackers were in a blender. The Seminoles committed seven penalties while Boston College committed one. The list goes on and on.

It was easy to write off the Week 0 Georgia Tech loss in Dublin as an aberration. Teams with lots of new faces sometimes struggle in the first game of the season and long-distance travel can wreak havoc. However, many of the themes that blossomed against the Yellow Jackets continued against Boston College. Florida State is a deeply flawed football team at the moment.