No. 1 pick Cam Ward signs rookie contract with Titans valued at $48.7M, fully guaranteed

May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has signed his rookie contract valued at $48.7 million over four years.

The Titans announced the deal on Wednesday, weeks after selecting Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The contract is fully guaranteed and comes with a $32.1 million signing bonus. The Titans will have a fifth-year option on the deal that comes with all first-round contracts.

There was little room for negotiation for Ward or any other rookie in the NFL. Per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, rookie contracts are fixed on a scale based on where players are selected.

By comparison, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders signed with the Cleveland Browns for four years and $4.6 million. Sanders was once touted a prospect for the No. 1 overall pick before pre-draft reports and evaluations indicated that he would not be selected that high. His slide to the fifth round and the 144th pick was stunning.