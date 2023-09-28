NFL Week 4: What to watch as Dolphins battle Bills and Cowboys host Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The NFL's 2023 season continues this weekend. Here are the Week 4 games and storylines. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m.

If the Lions want to seize early control of the NFC North — and shake decades of Green Bay demons — here's their chance. The Packers, meanwhile, would love some revenge for losing last season's Week 18 finale, which kept them out of the playoffs.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m.

The first international game of the season is here! Jacksonville "hosts" Atlanta at London's famed Wembley Stadium, and it's actually the first of back-to-back international games for the Jaguars. Will they open their European swing with a win?

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

The Colts are off to a somewhat surprising 2-1 start, and they'll need to bring the A-game on defense to stop a rejuvenated Matthew Stafford.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Another big early-season showdown in the AFC North, as Lamar Jackson and the banged-up Ravens visit Cleveland and its resurgent defense.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Two of the NFL's four remaining winless teams square off in Charlotte, as Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Vikings visit Frank Reich's Panthers.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are back on track after a win on "Monday Night Football." Now they face a Titans team desperate to avoid falling to 1-3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Both of these NFC South teams are coming off rough losses in Week 3. Will Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs to a key road win in the division against New Orleans?

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

The game of the year? It's an early contender as the Dolphins visit AFC East rival Buffalo fresh off their 70-point outburst agains the Broncos. They figure to face a much stiffer test from the perennial division power Bills.

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

The un-game of the year? The other battle of 0-3 teams pits Denver, which gave up 70 points last week, against Justin Fields and the Bears, who are just looking for a win to lift themselves out of their current misery.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Washington ended the Eagles' unbeaten start last season in this particular matchup. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are determined not to lose this one again.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

C.J. Stroud has been the best rookie quarterback so far, and now he'll face a test against T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh's stout defense.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers held on late to win last week, and now they can get back to .500 with a home victory over the AFC West rival Raiders.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

The Cardinals stunned the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. A win over another NFC contender, the 49ers, in their stadium might be an even bigger surprise.

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

The Cowboys welcome Ezekiel Elliott back to Dallas this weekend, and will look to limit his impact and rebound from a disappointing loss to the Cardinals.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Taylor Swift will reportedly be in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs try to move to 3-1 with a win over the Jets, who are still hoping Zach Wilson can improve.

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Geno Smith leads the Seahawks against the Giants on "Monday Night Football" with Seattle looking to move to 3-1 — and Daniel Jones and New York looking to avoid falling to 1-3.