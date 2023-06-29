NFL suspends four more players, including Colts DB Isaiah Rodgers, for violating the league's gambling policy

Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and Colts defensive end Rashod Berry were among the players suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Thursday for violating the league's gambling policy.

Berry, Rodgers and free-agent defensive end Demetrius Taylor were all suspended through at least the 2023 NFL season for gambling on NFL games in 2022, the league announced. Those players can apply for reinstatement at the end of the 2023 season.

Rodgers started nine games for the Colts in 2022. He was also used as a kick and punt returner. Berry spent most of 2022 on Indianapolis' practice squad. Taylor made the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster to start 2022, but was waived by the team in October.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere received a six-game suspension for gambling on non-NFL games at team facilities. Petit-Frere got ahead of that news Thursday, releasing a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter before the league announced the suspension.

Petit-Frere said all his wagers were placed legally, but the fact that he made them at team facilities led to his suspension.

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace.



It's a significant loss for the Titans. Petit-Frere started 16 games as a rookie last season after being selected by the team in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Petit-Frere apologized to the team and its fans, and said he would try and help the team as much as possible before his suspension kicks in.

NFL continues to crack down on gambling

In April, the league suspended five players under the league's gambling policy. Three of those players, Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus, Lions defensive back C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely by the league. They can apply for reinstatement following the 2023 NFL season.

Two other Lions receivers, Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill, received six-game suspensions for their actions. Williams reportedly bet on college football games while at NFL facilities.

Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire season due to gambling on games. Ridley was a member of the Atlanta Falcons at the time. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2022 season and was reinstated ahead of the 2023 NFL season.